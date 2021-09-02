Thursday, September 2, 2021
Are ADA, SOL and DOT a good investment in September 2021?

By Hasan Sheikh
Cardano ADA / USD is a public Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain platform that is open-source and decentralized and can facilitate peer-to-peer transactions with ADA.

Solana SOL / USD is a platform that serves as the basis for decentralized applications (dApps) and improves their scalability. SOL’s trading volume has increased by 22%.

Polkadot DOT / USD is an open source sharding multichain protocol and facilitates the cross-chain transfer of all data or asset types, making different blockchains interoperable with one another. DOT saw trading volume grow 83%.

Should You Buy Cardano (ADA)?

On September 1, Cardano (ADA) was valued at $ 2.82.

To get a clearer picture of this price range, we’ll compare it to its all-time high as well as its recent swings.

ADA hit its all-time high on August 23, when it was valued at $ 2.95. That is a difference of only 5% compared to the value on September 1st.

ADA’s bottom was on August 3, when it fell to $ 1.27. However, on August 23, the value rose to $ 2.95, marking the highest point. That was an increase of 132%.

With that in mind, ADA looks like a good buy in September as it has the potential to climb above its all-time high to $ 3 by the end of September.

Should You Buy Solana (SOL)?

On September 1, Solana (SOL) was valued at $ 112.

To get a better view of the token’s value, we will analyze its all-time high and its most recent performance in August.




SOL hit its all-time high on August 31, when it was valued at $ 128. The value of the token was only 14% above the value on September 1.

On August 3, Solana fell to $ 33.23, the lowest level for the month. The high, as mentioned earlier, was $ 128 on August 31st.

That was a 285% increase, which makes SOL a good investment in September 2021 as it has the potential to climb to $ 130 by the end of the month.

Should You Buy Polkadot (DOT)?

On September 1, Polkadot (DOT) was valued at $ 30.12.

Although it has seen some growth recently, we will look at its August performance and its all-time high to get a better idea of ​​its performance.

DOT’s all-time high was on May 15 when it hit $ 49.35. The value of the token was 63% higher than on September 1.

On August 3, DOT fell to its monthly low of $ 17.17. The high was $ 30.99 on August 31.

The value of the token rose 80% over the course of the month.

Hence, DOT is worth buying as it has the potential to climb to $ 35 by the end of the month.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
