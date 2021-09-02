Angelina Jolie: career of the famous US actress

Angelina Jolie’s career began at an early age, at the age of five she was already in front of the TV camera. She celebrated international success with “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ».
Angelina Jolie has appeared in many films. The now internationally known actress played her first small supporting role at the age of five.
She then gained worldwide fame for her roles in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ».
Jolie has also worked several times in directing, including for the film “By the Sea”.
First acting experiences
Angelina Jolie took acting classes while she was still at school, where she appeared in several stage productions. She played her first minor supporting role in a film when she was five years old in “Two in the Ink”. Her parents were also involved in this film.
Jolie first worked professionally on music videos for Lenny Kravitz, Antonello Venditis, The Lemonheads and Meat Loaf (1991-1993). In 1993 she also appeared in front of the camera for the short films “Angela & Viril” and “Alice & Viril” by Steven Shainberg.
Thereupon she embodied in «Cyborg 2» a human-like robot who uses seduction skills to make his way to the enemy’s headquarters. After further films, Angelina Jolie attracts more and more public attention.
As a result, she was able to star in “Playing God” and the comedy “Love and others …”, among others. In 1997 she also took part in the historical-romantic television drama “True Women”.
Angelina Jolie’s breakthrough
She caused a stir in 1998 with her role in the biography “Wallace”. For this she was awarded a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a television film and was nominated for an Emmy. In the film she played Cornelia Wallace, second wife of George Wallace, then governor of Alamaba and supporter of racial segregation.
In the same year she also starred in a television film about the life of the lesbian supermodel Gia Carangi. This describes, among other things, Carangi’s emotional decline and her death from AIDS. Angelina Jolie received great recognition for this role: she won her second Golden Globe and was again nominated for an Emmy.
Angelina Jolie then moved to New York and enrolled at New York University to study film. She found this time valuable to find herself.
In 1998 she returned to the camera with the episode film “Leben und Lieben in LA”, for which she received special praise. The American “National Board of Review” recognized her as the best young actress.
After further productions, Jolie took on a supporting role in “Durchgeknallt”. The film tells the story of a psychiatric patient. As an originally planned comeback for the leading actress Winona Ryder, the film Jolie helped to establish itself in Hollywood. She won her third Golden Globe, the second Screen Actors Guild Award and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
Success on the international stage
Since winning an Academy Award, Angelina Jolie was well known for her acting skills. However, the films had seldom reached a wide audience until then.
With “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” she became an international movie star in 2001. With her title role she received great recognition, although the film was generally received rather negatively. With grossing $ 275 million, the film established Jolie’s respect as a female action star.
In 2003 the actress returned in her role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. However, the sequel was less successful than the first part.
In the same year Angelina Jolie appeared in «Beyond All Limits». Most of the film about humanitarian aid in Africa fell through with critics. Jolie was even nominated for worst actress for the Golden Raspberry.
With fellow actors Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp
After further appearances in various films in 2004, Jolie was only seen in one film in 2005: «Mr. & Mrs. Smith ». In addition to Brat Pitt, she played the main role of agent Jane Smith.
The film was largely received positively and became her greatest commercial success.
The good chemistry between the two main actors was particularly praised. At $ 478 million, the film was one of the greatest hits of the cinema year.
Other international successes such as “Wanted” or “The Foreign Son” followed. The latter received very good reviews and was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008. Angelina Jolie was nominated for the Oscar for best actress for the first time for her portrayal.
In 2010 she played the lead role in “The Tourist” alongside Johnny Depp. For this she was named Best Action Actress at the Teen Choice Awards 2011.
In 2014 she took on a leading role in “Maleficent” and in 2019 in “Maleficent: Powers of Darkness”. Her most recent appearances as an actress can be seen in “The Only True Ivan” (2020) and “They Want Me Dead”.
Directing activities
In 2007 Jolie made her directorial debut with the documentary “A Place in Time”. In 2010 she also directed the war drama “In the Land of Blood and Honey”. She cast the roles exclusively with Bosnian, Serbian and Croatian actors who had witnessed the war themselves.
However, there was criticism over rumors that the film would thematize a Bosnian woman’s love for her Serbian rapist. The Minister of Culture of Bosnia then temporarily withdrew her filming permit in the capital Sarajevo, which is why it was mainly filmed in Budapest.
However, the rumors would later prove to be false. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards in 2012.
In the fall of 2014, the filming of the drama “By the Sea” took place. She took on the direction and the lead role alongside Brad Pitt. It was the first time since 2005 that Jolie and Pitt were in front of the camera together again.
