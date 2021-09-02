Amanda Seyfried: She suddenly looks so different

Short brown hair instead of long blond curls: Amanda Seyfried surprises with a change of type. But is this hairstyle really real?

US actress Amanda Seyfried (30, “Mamma Mia!”) Is known for her scandal-free life – and for her long, golden-blonde mane. But you have to look twice on her latest Instagram photo to make sure that it is really about the beautiful actress. Because instead of blonde curls, Seyfried presents a shoulder-length bob with bangs and brown hair on the selfie with her dog. Has she undergone a drastic change in type after all these years?

However, if you scroll down your Instagram profile, you will soon come across the solution to the riddle. There is a second photo there that shows Seyfried with brown hair. She poses on it next to a donkey. “Unfounded admission with a donkey in a wig,” commented the 30-year-old on the picture. The fans of the actress can breathe a sigh of relief: Seyfried only seems to have hidden her trademark under an artificial head of hair.

