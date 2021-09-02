Amanda Seyfried: Painful love-off | BUNTE.de

In Hollywood, one couple after the other is separating – now it has too Amanda Seyfried (29) and Justin Long (37) Caught. After two years, the two are said to have ended their relationship. This is reported by the US magazine “US Weekly”.

A friend of the two revealed: “Justin’s heart is broken”. Was it Amanda’s decision to split up? In an interview with the “Today Show”, the 37-year-old had stated that the relationship with Amanda was “something long-term”. Now everything should suddenly be over! “They have drifted apart”the insider claims. “They just had different schedules and different lives.”









Not enough time for love?

Could your career be to blame for the end of your love? Amanda herself told the US magazine “Vogue” in May, Having a relationship is not easy for her. “Making films often means working 12 to 14 hours a day for two months at a time. I mean, that can ruin a relationship.“Maybe the two of them just saw each other too seldom and therefore decided to go their separate ways?

In the same interview, Amanda also confessed, she fell in love with Justin on Instagram. “I saw a really nice photo of a snail and Justin had commented: ‘Damn it, move!’ I had to laugh so loudly and then I just wrote to him. “A really sweet story!

Amanda and Justin are supposed to be dating at the moment share an apartment in New York. One of them will probably have to move out soon – unless they give their love another chance …

Amanda Seyfried: your ex is a convicted women strangler!

