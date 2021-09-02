Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsAdam Sandler: Dicey situation on the set
News

Adam Sandler: Dicey situation on the set

By Vimal Kumar
0
71




Directors Josh and Benny Safdie revealed in a joint interview that Adam was attacked a little too hard in a scene in which his character was kidnapped. Josh told Entertainment Weekly, “All three guys who kidnapped Sandler, it was the first movie they made. So they were very professional, but when you do it for the first time – Sandler is so in, he’s like this immersed in the figure that it got a little creepy once or twice “. The 36-year-old filmmaker praised the movie’s stunt coordinator for realizing that Sandler was feeling uncomfortable. “Our stunt driver was actually the stunt coordinator too, so he had him in view the whole time and praise for him for really having an eagle eye – because there was a shot when Sandler was being strangled and trying to break out of the scene, but the actor thought he was just Howard, so he choked harder and Adam couldn’t breathe, “said Josh.




Adam, who was also interviewed with both brothers, revealed that he suffered a lot of bruises while filming. However, he would appreciate the chance to work with the Safdie brothers on another project. “We talk about it all the time, man. I love these guys, I love them. I mean, they’re incredible filmmakers,” says Sandler of the duo.

BANG Showbiz


Previous articleBitcoin back over $ 50,000
Next articleAmanda Seyfried: Painful love-off | BUNTE.de
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv