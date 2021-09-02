“Absurd”: Van Jones on dating rumors with Kim Kardashian

Now also occurs Van Jones to the public! At the beginning of the year, Kim Kardashian (40) caused speculation after her separation from husband Kanye West (44): Is she dating her long-term boyfriend Van Jones? The influencer has already responded to the rumors of love and denied a romance. Now there is finally a statement from the moderator – and he finds clear words.

“I got the speculation over Kim Kardashian and never comment on me because I find them absurd “, posed Van opposite to Page Six clear. It’s clear – so there is no love affair between the stars, both are officially single. The headlines about his person and Kim would have Van Quite flattered though – he suspects: “It was flattering for me, but probably not for her.”

However, the supposed love affair has moved into the background again in the past few days. An insider worried about the opposite TMZ for attention: “They are working to rebuild the foundation of their relationship”he wanted about the current relationship of Kim and Kanye to know. At the moment, the parents of four children would spend a lot of time together.

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian in Rome June 2021

Van Jones in April 2019

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

