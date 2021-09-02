Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNews"Absurd": Van Jones on dating rumors with Kim Kardashian
News

“Absurd”: Van Jones on dating rumors with Kim Kardashian

By Arjun Sethi
0
50




Now also occurs Van Jones to the public! At the beginning of the year, Kim Kardashian (40) caused speculation after her separation from husband Kanye West (44): Is she dating her long-term boyfriend Van Jones? The influencer has already responded to the rumors of love and denied a romance. Now there is finally a statement from the moderator – and he finds clear words.

“I got the speculation over Kim Kardashian and never comment on me because I find them absurd “, posed Van opposite to Page Six clear. It’s clear – so there is no love affair between the stars, both are officially single. The headlines about his person and Kim would have Van Quite flattered though – he suspects: “It was flattering for me, but probably not for her.”

However, the supposed love affair has moved into the background again in the past few days. An insider worried about the opposite TMZ for attention: “They are working to rebuild the foundation of their relationship”he wanted about the current relationship of Kim and Kanye to know. At the moment, the parents of four children would spend a lot of time together.

Kim Kardashian in Rome June 2021

Instagram / kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian in Rome June 2021
Van Jones in April 2019
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian


Previous articleYou won’t soon forget Chris Pratt, who eats insects
Next articleFast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel declares “feud” with The Rock – “Tough Love & a lot of work needed”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv