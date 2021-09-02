“999”: The comeback single from Selena Gomez and Camilo

Singer Selena Gomez releases again music with Spanish lyrics. We have “999” for you in collaboration with Camilo.

On August 27, 2021, talented artist Selena Gomez returned with brand new music. She has the Spanish pop song “999” in her luggage. She wrote and produced this together with the Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo. The single was announced on Twitter and made great friends with the fans.

“999” is not the first Spanish-language song that Selena Gomez has revealed. In March she released the EP “Revelación” with 6 Spanish songs. The singer from the USA dyed her hair for the music video that came with the song “999”. You have to find out for yourself what color they are in the video.









“999” – The music video for the song:

Selena Gomez, Camilo – 999

The US multi-talent Selena Gomez is not only a singer, but also a gifted actress. She can now call her own six studio albums. She released her last album “Rare” in 2020. The new longplayer, which is in the works, will definitely have a large share of Spanish songs.

