5 facts about Emma Stone that will surprise you

Ever since the huge success of “La La Land” in 2016, everyone is talking about actress Emma Stone. She even won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her portrayal in a musical film. Here are some facts about the actress that certainly not everyone knows.

You didn’t know that about Emma Stone

1. Emma Stone’s red hair has now become her trademark – the American is actually blonde. In 2007 Emma dyed her hair red for the film “Superbad”. She liked the new color so much that she decided to keep her hair that way.

2. When she was 15, Emma Stone wanted to move to Hollywood to become an actress. To convince her parents of the idea, she prepared a PowerPoint presentation for them entitled “Project Hollywood”. Believe it or not, it worked.

3. Emma Stone has asthma. The Oscar winner found out about this while filming “Easy A” in 2010.









4th Unlike many other Hollywood stars, the 30-year-old does not use social media. A few years ago she had a Twitter account, but it was hacked. Since then, Emma has no more Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or anything like that.

5. Actually, Emma Stone is not actually called Emma Stone, but Emily Jean Stone. When she was in elementary school, her family and friends started calling her Emma because she was a huge fan of Emma Bunton from the Spice Girls.