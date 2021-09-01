what we can learn from the celebrities

Couples like J.Lo and A-Rod, Betty Taube and Koray Günter as well as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently on everyone’s lips. The dream couple are freshly separated and destroy the hope for eternal love. While the media usually focuses on bad news, today we want to celebrate love.

We banish the scandals and prefer to direct our gaze to the stars and starlets who have had a happy and well-functioning relationship for years. We are talking about celebrities like the Obamas, Elton John and David Furnish or Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The celebrity couples have been together for several decades and show that a partnership can overcome all hurdles and challenges.

Elton John and David Furnish have been a couple since 1993 (© Getty Images)

Love secrets

The relationships between stars and starlets are no different from our partnerships. They are subject to unspoken guidelines that are crucial for the success and duration of the relationship. This includes mutual respect and values ​​such as trust, loyalty and open communication. In addition to these basics, the stars also rely on other factors to ensure their future together.

Exceptional gifts for special people

Appreciation can be demonstrated with support, interest, and love expressions. On some days, however, words and deeds are no longer enough and you want to express your feelings to your partner in symbolic form. While for most of us small attentions are an option, the stars often shoot beyond the limit and live out their urge to be extravagant.

Because those who already have everything in life cannot do anything with ordinary gifts. In addition to beautiful vintage luxury watches, which are also available for well-heeled ordinary consumers at Chrono24, among others, and stunning jewelry, the stars served their loved ones very unusual gifts.

Katy Perry (© Getty Images)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry didn’t hesitate and surprised her then boyfriend Russell Brand with a unique outing. One might think of a short trip, a wellness weekend or a hiking tour, but Brand actually received a flight voucher into space.









Floyd Mayweather

The professional boxer could hardly hide his amazement when the employees of his lifestyle brand “Money Team” stood on the doorstep with a baby tiger.

Mike Tyson

Nothing is too expensive for Mike Tyson for his lady of the love. The athlete was looking for a fancy present and actually found what he was looking for: his wife Robin Givens was given an extraordinary bathtub at Christmas time.

Mike Tyson tragically lost his daughter Exodus when he was only four years old (© getty Images)

The be-all and end-all of a happy relationship

However, a relationship cannot always be materialistic. It is much more important that the partners are on the same wavelength in terms of character and share the same values ​​and ideas.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Pop superstar Beyoncé Knowles has been dating rap legend Jay-Z since the early 2000s. The Power Couple made the headlines of the tabloids again and again, but was not influenced by speculation and rumors. The couple are focused on their own family and have found the recipe for a long-lasting relationship. According to Beyoncé, a healthy partnership is only possible if you are at peace with yourself.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z (© getty images)

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has released countless hits and is an absolute role model in the hip-hop scene. However, the rapper also has a soulful side and has been happily married since 1997. For him, everything depends on communication. After all, misunderstandings and arguments are normal, but the goal should always be peaceful and harmonious reconciliation.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

The German celebrity couple is famous for their sporting successes, but things are also going well between Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi in their private lives. Small gifts play a big role for the celebrities. Agassi has a little something ready for his wife every day to bring excitement and variety to everyday life. The tactic seems to be working!