Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Warner Home Video: All new releases on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray in November 2021 – UPDATE

By Sonia Gupta
09/01/2021

Warner Home Video has announced the titles on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray, which will be available in stores in November 2021. The new releases also include several new feature films. 11.11. Robert Zemeckis’ fantasy remake is released “Witches witches“(Mexico, USA 2020) with Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Jahzir Bruno on Blu-ray in the Keep Case. The final details are still pending. Also on November 11th and as a standard edition comes”Tom & Jerry“(USA 2021), a mixture of animation and real film with prominent actors such as Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña or Colin Jost. We know from publications already available from abroad that the disc is about German Dolby Digital 5.1 -Tone and English sound in Dolby Atmos as well as removed scenes, outtakes and several featurettes.

Another feature film that will be released on Blu-ray in November and which we have already reported on is “The Little Things“(USA 2021) with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. The thriller will be in the Keep Case and as limited steelbook edition evaluated. Already on November 4th DC fans can find out about the release of the animated film “Injustice“(USA 2021), which is based on the video game of the same name. Unfortunately, the exact details of the implementation have not yet been announced.

A couple too 4K titles can be found in the line-up. Warner Releases Amaray Remakes by Gareth Edwards’ “Godzilla“(USA, Canada 2014),”300“(USA, Canada 2006) by Zack Snyder and”Space Jam“(USA 1996) Ultra HD Blu-ray. The discs are identical to the special editions that have already been released. From “Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season“(USA 2019) and”Westworld – Season Three“(USA 2020) new releases will appear on UHD Blu-ray in Keep Cases. We have listed these and all other titles that will be released by Warner Home Video and distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment in November 2021 for you below. Films such as”Space Jam: A New Legacy“(USA 2021) and”The Suicide Squad“(USA 2021) are not mentioned by Warner himself, but their release dates are based on information about the dealers. (Sw)
UPDATE:Three more 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays have been added to the program. According to initial retailer information, Warner Home Video will be the top three on November 25, 2021 “Mad Max”– Evaluate films in this country individually in 4K. Combo packs with 4K UHDs and Blu-rays in simple keep cases are planned as standard editions.

Available in stores from November 4, 2021:
Available in stores from November 11, 2021:
Available in stores from November 25, 2021:


2 evaluation (s) with ø 3.00 points


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta
