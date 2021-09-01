Voice of Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt is dead

Wednesday, September 1, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
The actor and voice actor Michael Deffert is dead. He died on June 13 at the age of 53 in a Berlin clinic, as the radio play producer Heikedine Körting, who claims to be friends with Deffert, confirmed on Friday.

His friend and colleague Florian David Fitz had previously told the “Bild” newspaper that Deffert died after a short, serious illness. Fitz is said to have been with him a few days before his death. “It all happened incredibly quickly. Michael was like a brother to me, ”he said. According to Fitz, his ashes are said to be scattered on a certain mountain in Kenya. “There he did a lot of research for one of his films and also lived with the Maasai. We will fulfill this wish for him too. It is also in his will. “




Michael Deffert became known with the RTL crime series “SK-Babies” and played in “Tatort”, “Bergdoktor” and “Alarm für Cobra 11”, among others. He also dubbed numerous Hollywood stars: Brad Pitt in “Thelma & Louise” and “Johnny Suede”, Johnny Depp in “Cry-Baby” and “Arizona Dream” and Simon Pegg in “Shaun of the Dead”. He can be heard as Derek Morgan in the series “Criminal Minds”.


