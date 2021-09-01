Trailer for the new Netflix film is here

For some it’s comedy gold, for others it’s pure horror: Adam Sandler will be back on Netflix in October with a new film. Hubie Halloween is the title of the work for which the first pictures were published just a few days ago. Well there is one detailed trailerwho prepares us for the fun.

At the center of the Hubie Halloween story is Hubie, played by Adam Sandler, who would give anything for his hometown, Salem, Massachusetts. Nevertheless, he always becomes a Mocked by the residents. Not even his annual Halloween celebration, which he devotedly organizes, can prevent anything.

Netflix trailer for Hubie Halloween starring Adam Sandler

However, Hubie Halloween shouldn’t be too scary. Based on the first trailer there is plenty of references to well-known horror films and even a few jump scares to discover. In the end, however, the humor typical of Adam Sandler prevails in the end.

Check out the Hubie Halloween trailer:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from YouTube, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.







Hubie Halloween comes from director Steven Brill, who already several films with Adam Sandler, most recently The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler, both of whom also appeared on Netflix. Some familiar Sandler names can also be found in the cast of the new horror comedy, such as Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi and Kevin James.

Hubie Halloween starts on October 7, 2020 on Netflix.

Podcast: How Good is Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler?

Patrick, Hardy and Jenny talk about The Black Diamond and Adam Sandler’s Netflix career in this episode of Stream Flurry.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Podigee, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Adam Sandler has received some of his best reviews to date for The Black Diamond. In the podcast we talk about the Safdie brothers’ new film. It’s about the importance of Adam Sandler as a star on Netflix, but also about the qualities of comedies like The Ridiculous Six, Die Woche and Sandy Wexler.

How do you like the trailer for Hubie Halloween with Adam Sandler?