Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: The Hollywood couple celebrate 33 years of marriage

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married since 1988

© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married for 33 years. On Instagram, Wilson addresses her “lover” with romantic words.

Rita Wilson (64) and Tom Hanks (64) have reason to celebrate. The Hollywood couple has been happily married for 33 years. Wilson also wanted to share this special occasion with her fans and followers. On Instagram, she writes about a photo shared with her husband: “33 years of marriage with my best friend, my lover, my husband. Love wins.”




The photo shows the two actors arm in arm in front of a coast. To match the occasion, they wear white, Hanks a classic shirt, Wilson a romantic lace dress with a boat neckline. You are beaming into the camera.

The stars also congratulate

Numerous stars and colleagues insisted on congratulating the couple on their wedding anniversary. “Have a nice anniversary, beauties,” writes actress Julianne Moore (60) in the comments. “Lovebirds! Congratulations,” says top model Cindy Crawford (55). Julia Roberts (53) also comments: “I love you both!” There were also numerous hearts from Kate Hudson (42) and Sharon Stone (63).

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tied the knot in 1988. They have two sons together: Chet (30) and Truman (25). Hanks brought two other children into the relationship from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes (1952-2002), who divorced in 1987: Colin (43) and Elizabeth (38).

Sonia Gupta
