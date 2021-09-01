This is what Adam Sandler’s worst film of all time would look like

LundgrensFrontkick looked at the stories of Sandler’s worst films, looked at the reception areas, even considered the corresponding posters and considered typical topics, locations and shooting partners. The result is the following action:

Jack Goodheart (Sandler) is a staff trailer and shoe seller who works together with his wife Janet (also Sandler with an annoying voice like “Jack and Jill”) flies to Costa Rica to attend the 30th anniversary of his senior high school. But then a group of terrorists (including Rob Schneider) appear and take everyone prisoner – including Senator Chuck Finley (Terry Crews) and presidential candidate Casey Fitzpatrick (Maya Rudolph). Jack and Janet escape and must use their military experience and toned bodies to save the day.









The film would be called “Jacked Up” end in a jet ski chase (because these companions also appear often enough at Sandler) and of course it would be harmless fun on Netflix (the star was recently very active for the streamer), which would get an age rating of 13 and over. Dennis Dugan (“Grown’s Heads 2”) would sit on the director’s chair, and the many co-stars include Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Terry Crews, Steve Buscemi, Taylor Lautner, Luke Wilson, Peter Dinklage, Maya Rudolph and Al Pacino. Oh, and on the movie poster, Sandler can’t be the center of attention – That would mean the film wasn’t totally bad.

That all sounds pretty crazy and the only question that remains is whether Adam Sandler will one day implement these ideas. Until then you can watch “The Black Diamond” on Netflix – here is the trailer: