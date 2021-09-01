The Marvel Universe: Disney + series like “WandaVision” are related to the films

fromFelix heart conclude

The Marvel Universe is growing and growing. In the meantime, numerous series have also been added on the Disney + streaming service. How does this all come together?

With currently 25 blockbuster films and a total gross profit of over $ 22 billion can the Marvel Universe with just the word gigantic to be discribed. And since the in-house streaming service of the parent company Walt Disney Studios, a division of the Walt Disney Company, called Disney + *, started in 2019, the Marvel universe has also been expanding becoming more and more prominent in the series market. Series hits like “Loki”, “WandaVision” or “What if …” are high-class productions – and fit seamlessly into the Marvel universe. We’ll show you how everything is related.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Different Stages

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU for short, is divided into several phases. The first phase began with “Iron Man” from 2008 and ended with “Marvel’s The Avengers” in 2012. In this phase, the main focus was on the individual members of the To introduce superhero group Avengers cinematically and bring them together in the final film of the phase. The overarching story arc of the “Infinity Saga” was also established here.

Phase two began with “Iron Man 3” in 2013 and continued the stories of the individual heroes in their respective solo films. In addition, the Guardians were introduced in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Ant-Man in the film of the same name. Phase two was finally concluded in 2015 with “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. In phase three it came to previous high point of the MCU: It started in 2016 with “The First Avenger: Civil War” and ended in mid-2019 with “Spider-Man: Far From Home”. The overarching story arc of the Infinity Saga, however, had already been completed one film: with the beginning of 2019, “Avengers: Endgame” was released.

So we are currently in Phase four of the MCU – and this was, how could it be otherwise since the appearance of Disney +, heralded directly with a series. “WandaVision” started in January 2021 and called a new era for the MCU, in which series and films tell the stories of their superheroes at eye level.

The new superhero series on Disney +: how do they fit into the overall MCU picture?

Here’s a rundown of the new Disney + series that are part of the MCU and how they continue phase four of the gigantic franchise:









“WandaVision” (January 2021) : Heralded phase four of the MCU and takes place after the partially disastrous events of “Avengers: Endgame”. Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and Paul Bettany as Vision can be seen in the leading roles that give the title.

: Heralded phase four of the MCU and takes place after the partially disastrous events of “Avengers: Endgame”. Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and Paul Bettany as Vision can be seen in the leading roles that give the title. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (March 2021) : The series revolves around the eponymous superheroes Falcon and Winter Soldier. As in the blockbuster films, they are played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. In this series, too, the events after the last “Avengers” film are thematized – and what will become of Captain America.

: The series revolves around the eponymous superheroes Falcon and Winter Soldier. As in the blockbuster films, they are played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. In this series, too, the events after the last “Avengers” film are thematized – and what will become of Captain America. “Loki” (June 2021) : One of the most eagerly awaited series by Marvel fans, it is about the charming antihero Loki, who is also played by fan favorite Tom Hiddleston. In the series, Thor’s notorious brother ends up in a parallel timeline in which an illegal time jumper has to be hunted down.

: One of the most eagerly awaited series by Marvel fans, it is about the charming antihero Loki, who is also played by fan favorite Tom Hiddleston. In the series, Thor’s notorious brother ends up in a parallel timeline in which an illegal time jumper has to be hunted down. “What if …?” (August 2021) : In contrast to the series presented so far, this is an animation series. In terms of content, it is about the eponymous question “What if …”. The stories we know are being re-rolled and given different twists.

: In contrast to the series presented so far, this is an animation series. In terms of content, it is about the eponymous question “What if …”. The stories we know are being re-rolled and given different twists. “Hawkeye” (November 21, 2021) : The long-awaited solo series for the popular Avenger Hawkeye. Actor Jeremy Renner meets the young archer Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, and becomes her mentor.

: The long-awaited solo series for the popular Avenger Hawkeye. Actor Jeremy Renner meets the young archer Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, and becomes her mentor. “Mrs. Marvel “(end of 2021) : The series introduces a new superhero with shapeshifting skills that many video gamers should already know from the game “Marvel’s Avengers”. Kamala Khan aka Mrs. Marvel is played by Iman Vellani, GameStar knows.

: The series introduces a new superhero with shapeshifting skills that many video gamers should already know from the game “Marvel’s Avengers”. Kamala Khan aka Mrs. Marvel is played by Iman Vellani, GameStar knows. “Moon Knight” (2022) : The comic adaptation of the dark revenge superhero Marc Spector aka Moon Knight carries a number of prominent names. Oscar Isaac, known from “Star Wars”, slips into the leading role of the psychologically unstable hero who is turned into a spirit of revenge by the moon god Khonshu. Behind the camera you can see Jeremy Slater, known for the successful Netflix superhero series “The Umbrella Academy”. And that’s not all: Beau DeMayo (“The Witcher”) writes the script, Ethan Hawk slips into the role of the opponent.

: The comic adaptation of the dark revenge superhero Marc Spector aka Moon Knight carries a number of prominent names. Oscar Isaac, known from “Star Wars”, slips into the leading role of the psychologically unstable hero who is turned into a spirit of revenge by the moon god Khonshu. Behind the camera you can see Jeremy Slater, known for the successful Netflix superhero series “The Umbrella Academy”. And that’s not all: Beau DeMayo (“The Witcher”) writes the script, Ethan Hawk slips into the role of the opponent. “She-Hulk” (2022): Not too much is known about the serial adaptation of the female Hulk. But one thing is certain: it will be about Jennifer Walters, who, in order to save her life, will get blood from Bruce Banner aka the Hulk himself. This makes her a She-Hulk – but without the disadvantages Bruce has to deal with. Remarkable: The showrunner is the producer and screenwriter Jessica Gao, known from “Rick & Morty”.

Marvel: The Future of the MCU

With “Avengers: Endgame” a conflict that had been built up for around ten years came to an end and some of the most prominent superheroes – spoilers beware – of these film years made their last appearance. Most notably Robert Downey JR. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America, many fans will be sorely missed. But the plan for the coming years shows that Marvel is already sending the next heroes to the starting blocks. The fourth phase of the MCU not only heralds a new higher-level villain, it also brings new heroes onto the stage – as seen in the list above.

And there are also some series planned that will be launched sometime after “She-Hulk”, for example Nick Fury’s solo series “Secret Invasion”, “Ironheart”, which is about Tony Stark’s / Iron Man’s legacy , or “I Am Groot”, the solo outing of the popular character from “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

But you don’t have to worry about a neglected movie screen at Marvel either. This year the “Eternals” (November 5th, 2021) will be released and Tom Holland is continuing his successful journey as the most popular spider in the neighborhood: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (December 17th, 2021). In 2022 it will continue with Thor, Doctor Strange and Black Panther, for example, the Guardians will get their third appearance in 2023 and there will also be a revival of the Fantastic Four, Blade will return to the big screen and Ryan Gosling will also be back as Deadpool cause trouble. For Marvel fans, there will be more than enough superheroes on the big and small screens in the years to come. (fh)* tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

