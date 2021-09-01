Wednesday, September 1, 2021
The 78th International Film Festival starts in Venice

By Sonia Gupta
78th Venice Film Festival

78th Venice Film Festival: The 78th International Film Festival starts in Venice. Serena Rossi (r), presenter of the opening and closing events of the festival, can be seen in the run-up to the 78.

Serena Rossi (r), presenter of the opening and closing events of the festival, has her picture taken in the run-up to the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Photo: Gian Mattia D’alberto / LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa. (Source: dpa)

Venice (AP) – The 78th Venice International Film Festival will open this Wednesday with the new drama by Pedro Almodóvar. In the film “Madres paralelas”, the Spanish director tells of two women who became pregnant unintentionally.

Oscar winner Penélope Cruz took on one of the leading roles. It was still unclear whether the Spaniard would come to the opening gala in the evening with her husband, the actor Javier Bardem.




Almodóvar’s film “Madres paralelas” is also the first entry to compete for the main prizes in this year’s competition. In the following days, 20 more works will enter the race for the Golden Lion for the best film. These include the drama “Sundown” with Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg, the satire “Competencia oficial” with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas and the brother drama “The Power of the Dog” by New Zealander Jane Campion.

Hollywood actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is also making her directorial debut with “The Lost Daughter”. There is no German competition entry. However, “Spencer” is a German co-production and a large part of it was shot in Germany. In it, Kristen Stewart embodies the legendary Princess Di. The film focuses on a few days when Diana decides to part ways with the British heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Besides competition, some major Hollywood productions are also celebrating their premieres: “Halloween Kills” continues the successful horror film series with Jamie Lee Curtis, while Ridley Scott brings his action spectacle “The Last Duel” with Matt Damon and Adam Driver to the lagoon city. “Dune” is also eagerly awaited, a science fiction film with top-class stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård.

The Venice Film Festival is the oldest in the world. In recent years, works have been shown there that later triumphed at the Oscars, such as “Shape of Water” and “Nomadland”. This year, the main prizes will be awarded on September 11th by an international jury chaired by the South Korean Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”).


