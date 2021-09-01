Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsSylvester Stallone shoots new "The Expendables" film - MANN.TV
News

Sylvester Stallone shoots new “The Expendables” film – MANN.TV

By Vimal Kumar
0
46




The Expendables: Sylvester Stallone Confirms New Film – A new “The Expendables” film was discussed for a long time, and the rumor mill was boiling before a potential new action hit fell silent for a similar long time. Until today: Because none other than Sylvester Stallone has now announced that there will be a new “The Expendables” film.

This was done via the Hollywood titan’s Instagram account – in the form of a tattoo image showing Stallone’s “The Expendables” character Barney Ross. Sly wrote about the picture: “This tattoo had to hurt! Starting with the shooting for the spin-off of EXPENDABLES (working title is ‘Christmas Story’) in October. “



Previous articleUniswap: The largest decentralized exchange
Next articleActing debut of Camila Cabello | Radio Hamburg
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv