Sylvester Stallone shoots new “The Expendables” film – MANN.TV

The Expendables: Sylvester Stallone Confirms New Film – A new “The Expendables” film was discussed for a long time, and the rumor mill was boiling before a potential new action hit fell silent for a similar long time. Until today: Because none other than Sylvester Stallone has now announced that there will be a new “The Expendables” film.

This was done via the Hollywood titan’s Instagram account – in the form of a tattoo image showing Stallone’s “The Expendables” character Barney Ross. Sly wrote about the picture: “This tattoo had to hurt! Starting with the shooting for the spin-off of EXPENDABLES (working title is ‘Christmas Story’) in October. “

Spin-off instead of the fourth part

Boom, a piece of news that will cheer every fan of the popular series. According to Stallone’s statements, one can assume that it will not be a fourth part, but rather a “The Expendables” spin-off. Shooting will also start in October next.









Sly also shows humor with the not so absurd working title “Christmas Story”. Rumor has it that this is an indication that “The Expendables” character Lee Christmas, played by Jason Statham, could be the focus of the spin-off. Fans can be curious what Sylvester Stallone will present to us in the end.

The fact is: “The Expendables” will definitely continue. A legendary action series that Stallone brought to the big screen for the first time in 2010 and followed up twice with “The Expendables 2” and “The Expendables 3”.

