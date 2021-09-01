Sylvester Stallone: ​​Hollywood star celebrates his wife

It’s Jennifer Flavin’s birthday – and her husband Sylvester Stallone celebrates it with loving words on Instagram.

Sylvester Stallone (75) makes a public confession of love for his wife on her birthday. Jennifer Flavin turned 53 on August 14. The Hollywood star posted a photo on Instagram in which he smiles into the camera next to Flavin. “Happy Birthday, Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you,” wrote Stallone.









Just a few weeks ago, Flavin celebrated her husband on Instagram: “Happy 75th birthday, my love! Thank you for always making me laugh and for loving me so much! I love you forever.” In addition, the former model posted several photos that show the couple over the past few decades.

Stallone’s third marriage



The two met at the end of the 80s. In the meantime there was a separation. The “Rocky” star and Flavin finally married in 1997. The couple has three grown-up daughters: Sophia (24), Sistine (23) and Scarlet (19). With his first wife Sasha Czack, the “Rocky” star had two sons: Sage, who died of heart failure in July 2012 at the age of 36, and Seargeoh (42). In the mid-80s, Stallone was also married to Brigitte Nielsen (58) for two years.

