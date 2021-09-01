Sofia Vergara: she is the highest paid actress

Modern Family star Sofía Vergara is the highest-paid actress in the world. This was announced by the US magazine “Forbes”.

Sofia Vergara (48, “Miss Bodyguard”) is according to “Forbes” the highest paid actress in the world. According to the US magazine, the “Modern Family” star earned 43 million US dollars (around 37 million euros) in the past twelve months. Accordingly, she received a fee of half a million US dollars per episode in the last season of the ABC hit series.









But that’s not her only source of income: the native Colombian sits on the jury of “America’s Got Talent”, the American version of “Das Supertalent”. According to “Forbes”, it makes at least ten million US dollars (around 8.5 million euros) per season. The 48-year-old also has some advertising contracts and other lucrative deals, such as a jeans collection at the US supermarket chain Walmart.

These ladies made it into the top ten



Hollywood great Angelina Jolie (45) lands in second place with 35.5 million US dollars (around 30.3 million euros), followed by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot (35) with 31.5 million US dollars ( around 26.9 million euros). Melissa McCarthy (50) made it to fourth place with 25 million US dollars (around 21.3 million euros). Just behind is Meryl Streep (71) with 24 million US dollars (around 20.5 million euros).

In sixth and seventh place: Emily Blunt (37) with 22.5 million US dollars (around 19.2 million euros) and Nicole Kidman (53) with 22 million US dollars (around 18.8 million euros). “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo (50) made it to eighth place with 19 million US dollars (around 16.2 million euros). Elisabeth Moss (38) is in ninth place with 16 million US dollars (around 13.7 million euros) and Viola Davis (55) in tenth place with 15.5 million US dollars (around 13.2 million euros) .

CodeList