Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Sofia Vergara as hot in the 90s as it is today

By Vimal Kumar
September 13, 2019 – 14:56 clock

She was an eye-catcher before

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara (47) is hot, there is no denying that. However, like a good wine, it does not appear to mature in old age. No, the Colombian-American actress was a real eye-catcher before. The 47-year-old now proves this with a picture post from the 90s. Particularly astonishing: Sofia Vergara has hardly changed.

Sofia Vergara in the 90s

A photo that the fans have never seen before – and they are absolutely thrilled. “You still look like you used to” or “Timeless Beauty”, it says in the euphoric comments.

Sofia Vergara, the series star from “Modern Family”




Season 6: Luke (Nolan Gould), Claire (Julie Bowen), Alex (Ariel Winter), Phil (Ty Burrell), Haley (Sarah Hyland), Gloria (Sofía Vergara), Joe (Pierce Wallace), Jay (Ed O 'Neill), Manny (Rico Rodriguez), Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Lily (A

The “Modern Family” cast from season 6.

© RTL NITRO / FOX

Sofia Vergara has played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the mockumentary “Modern Family” since 2009. For this role, she was nominated for an Emmy for best supporting female role every year from 2010 to 2013. According to Forbes Magazine, Vergara was the highest paid series actress in the world for the seventh time in a row in 2018. Her estimated income in 2018 was a whopping $ 42.5 million.

Alongside her job, she has a 27-year-old son from her marriage to her high school boyfriend Joe Gonzalez, whom she was married to for two years.


