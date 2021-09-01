Sofia Vergara and “Modern Family”: You didn’t know that about the actress – Panorama

Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Sofia Vergara and "Modern Family": You didn't know that about the actress

By Vimal Kumar
Vergara is considered one of the highest paid actresses and topped the Forbes list for a long time. Photo: glomex



The beautiful brunette became known for her role in the ABC series “Modern Family”. Vergara is considered open, but you certainly did not know these facts about her.

Stuttgart – Sofia Vergara played the leading role of Gloria Pritchett in the successful American series “Modern Family”. Vergara has received multiple Emmy awards for the role. Vergara is considered an open person, but there are also things that few know about the actress.




Vergara celebrated her breakthrough in 2002 with a supporting role in the comedy film “A Lot of Trouble”. She then appeared in “Soul Plane”, “Dogtown Boys” and “Four Brothers” – for the latter, she and her co-actors were even nominated for a Black Reel Award in the Best Ensemble category. The actress didn’t really become famous until she played the role of Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family, a Colombian living in the United States.

You can see in the video which five facts only few people know about the actress and whether you already knew them.




