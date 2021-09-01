So they fight for Iron Man return · KINO.de

Tony Stark seems to be history in the MCU. Apparently not every Marvel fan wants to accept that. For this reason, some are now even taking unusual measures.

– Warning: Spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame” will follow! –

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is finally running thanks to the series on Disney +. After “Avengers: Endgame”, the MCU is facing a new beginning with this phase; For example, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” revolves around the search for the new Captain America.

However, some fans apparently prefer to bring back the old heroes, above all Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). He sacrificed himself in the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin) known for the well-being of the entire universe in “Avengers: Endgame”. Instead of saying goodbye to Stark, fans demand with one big poster action in Los Angeles now the return of the most famous character of the MCU:

According to the Twitter account “Lights, Camera, Pod”, Marvel fans commissioned the giant poster in Los Angeles. It says: “For our beloved hero, please, bring Tony Stark back”, with the date April 24, 2021. So we can be curious whether the fans will start an even bigger campaign on this day or whether they will all be just news the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife to emphasize the demand.

Robert Downey Jr. spoke out against returning as Tony Stark

It is questionable how many fans would like Tony Stark to return to the MCU. His farewell in “Avengers: Endgame” was at least a successful conclusion for his character. If you undo this with a return campaign, it should ruin the appropriate final impression. Theoretically, of course, there are plenty of ways to bring Tony Stark back, after all, we’re talking about the MCU. At the latest with the expansion of the multiverse, which awaits us in phase 4, an infinite number of Tony Starks could also await us due to the infinite parallel worlds.

Robert Downey Jr. himself kept a return mostly open in interviews. However, in September 2020, he was clear about his MCU stint: “It’s all over.” “Avengers: Endgame” producer Victoria Alonso also stated at the end of last year:

“Tony Stark is dead. And that’s our story. Resurrection, I don’t know, I don’t know how we’d do it. It seems to me that we have told the story of Tony Stark. “

So while the Multiverse is an easy way to get Robert Downey Jr. back as Tony Stark, fans shouldn’t hope. After all, the actor himself admitted to the record even before “Avengers: Endgame” with a view to his age that he wanted to get out before it got ridiculous. In the meantime, Downey Jr. has become two years older and now has 56 years.

The future belongs to other characters, including Riri Williams alias Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). The teenage girl already became something of a young successor to Tony Stark in the Marvel Comics, and she’ll soon get her own Disney + series called “Ironheart”. Robert Downey Jr. personally spoke out in favor of her acceptance into the MCU. That should be reason enough for the fans to give her a chance.

