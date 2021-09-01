Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello got engaged?

After a video on TikTok bubbled the rumor mill, Camila spoke plainly.

Are you expecting a child?

In July 2021, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who have been a couple for two years now, were increasingly photographed hiking. Those pictures were finally uploaded to the net and ensured that the first pregnancy rumors made the rounds.

Cabello himself finally put an end to all reports of pregnancy and declared war on the paparazzi and body shamers. The musician published an article on TikTok and explained: “I went jogging in the park and took care of my own business and tried to stay fit and healthy … I wear a top that shows my stomach and I just don’t have it moved in because I went jogging and existed in this world like a normal person who doesn’t pull my stomach all day long. […] Hating your body is a thing of the past. […] I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I have to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat! “









Are you engaged?

After the pregnancy issue was resolved, the next rumor surfaced. Camila Cabello is said to have worn “a suspicious clunk on her finger” in a new TikTok video. Fans eventually suspected that Shawn Mendes asked her the question of all questions and they were already engaged. But Camila skilfully denied this in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on his “The Tonight Show” at the end of August 2021.

When the moderator brought up the topic, he was immediately interrupted by the “Don’t Go Yet” interpreter, who simply replied, “No, folks. He didn’t and I’m not engaged. “

Shortly afterwards, she added that she currently had no idea which finger an engagement ring would be worn on. After all, her parents had both lost their wedding ring years ago and could not explain them either because they did not know themselves. Jimmy Fallon simply replied that it had to be the left hand.