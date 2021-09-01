Secret birth: Emma Stone gives birth to baby

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been a couple for three years, possibly even married. The two keep their private life out of the public eye, and the actress does not announce her pregnancy either. Now she has become a mother for the first time.

Hollywood actress Emma Stone became a mother for the first time. This is reported by the US celebrity portal “TMZ”. Accordingly, the Oscar winner gave birth to a baby on March 13 in the Los Angeles area. The sex of the child is not yet known.

It was only in January that it became public that Stone was pregnant at all. Snapshots that showed them with a clear baby bump made the rounds at that time. The pregnancy was not officially confirmed by her or her partner Dave McCary.









The 32-year-old and the three-year-old author of the comedy show “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) are said to have been a couple since October 2017, around two years later they announced their engagement on Instagram. In September 2020 rumors surfaced that the two were already married. Suspicious rings in photos are said to have given this away. Earlier in the same year, the US portal “Page Six” reported that the wedding was actually planned for March in Los Angeles, but was then canceled without further ado due to the corona pandemic. Officially, the two never commented on this.

Before Dave McCary, Emma Stone was dating her fellow actor Andrew Garfield. The couple separated in 2015 after about four years together. Stone and McCary are said to have met at the end of 2016 on the set of “SNL” in New York. In an interview with Elle magazine in 2018, she once said that her attitude towards marriage and children had changed over the years. As a teenager, she was sure that she would never get married and have no children. “But as I got older, I realized that I wanted to,” said Stone. Otherwise she keeps her private life largely secret.