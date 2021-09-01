Saorise Ronan on her birthday sex scene with Kate Winslet

1/8 “Ammonite” is currently showing in Swiss cinemas.

2/8 Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan play paleontologists Mary Anning and Charlotte Munchinson in it.









7/8





The 26-year-old has already been nominated for an Oscar four times.

8/8 Saoirse Williams is proud to name Kate Winslet as her friend.

At the age of just 26, Saoirse Ronan has achieved almost anything in Hollywood. Outstanding reviews, blockbuster successes and four Oscar nominations: the actress is shaped by success. One looks in vain for her star-like airs. At the beginning of the Zoom interview, Ronan introduces himself politely, although everyone has long known who she is. Maybe so that everyone knows how to pronounce their Irish name («Ser-sha»). In an interview with BLICK, the Hollywood star explains why “Ammonite” was a dream come true for her.

For “Ammonite” you had to go through a lot, such as a swim in the ice-cold sea in winter. Did that take a lot of effort?

Saoirse Ronan: Actually, I really like cold water. I grew up next to a river where I also learned to swim. So cold water attracts me. It’s also the perfect remedy for a hangover, by the way. The sea on the English coast was shockingly cold, and without a wetsuit even I couldn’t have done it. But I like it when I have to overcome myself for a role, so I look forward to scenes like this.

You stood for the first time with Kate Winslet in front of the camera. How did you experience the collaboration?

I respect her so much. That was the highlight of the shooting for me, that I got to know Kate Winslet and can now call her a friend. Kate is incredibly open. You can talk to her, she also implements small inputs immediately. She has nothing to hide, she is always honest.

After filming, the headlines that Kate Winslet had put a big sex scene especially for her birthday. Did you enjoy this special gift?

I only found out this morning that she did it that way on purpose. But you can’t imagine a better gift. You don’t experience something like that twice. And it gave us an excuse to treat ourselves to a glass of prosecco while working.