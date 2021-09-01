Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsRote Raben Vilsbiburg: US girl Lindsay Flory feels right at home in...
News

Rote Raben Vilsbiburg: US girl Lindsay Flory feels right at home in Germany – volleyball

By Sonia Gupta
0
76




Last year she took the next step in her career and went to SC Potsdam, with whom she reached the DVV Cup final and the playoff semifinals in the Bundesliga, with the Brandenburgers eliminating the Rote Raben in both competitions in the quarterfinals. Flory can still remember these success stories after hard-fought duels – and hopes to be able to do the same with her new club in the coming season: “I think we are a really good team that can achieve a lot.”




Flory describes himself as a “spontaneous person”

In her private life, the new Vilsbiburger describes herself as someone “who loves to travel” and as a “quite spontaneous person”. So it is more or less logical that she has not yet given any deep thought to what could come after her career as a professional athlete: “Maybe I will stay in the world of volleyball and, for example, work as a player’s advisor, but to be honest, I am not the type who plans long into the future. “

All the more, Flory – who was born in Lexington / Kentucky, the same city as Hollywood star George Clooney – will do everything possible to do as successfully as possible with her teammates in the upcoming 2021/22 season in the RabenNest.


Previous articleThis is how she deals with life’s challenges
Next articleThat’s why I’m investing in UNI, LINK and AAVE in September 2021!
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv