Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky caught on dinner date together

Rihanna, 33, and A $ AP Rocky, 32, just can’t be without each other. The fans have been certain for months: the two musicians turned friendship into love! Not only because the “Umbrella” interpreter and the rapper spent the past Christmas holidays together, they are also spotted together again and again. Will the two of them make their relationship official soon? Now were Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky caught another romantic meeting.

Last Monday, paparazzi photographed the entrepreneur and the 32-year-old in a chic restaurant called Carbone in New York City. The two left the location separately, but seemed to be in the best of spirits after their late evening dinner date. Rihanna wore an oversize coat with a large green “R” on the left side. “R” for Rocky?

Apparently the lovebirds are really serious. Allegedly, the singer is said to have already met the family of his loved ones when the two were on vacation together in Barbados – RiRi’s home. “They are all very sincere and humble people, so the fact that Rocky wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth plays in his favor”an insider revealed Hollywood Life about the meeting.









Rihanna, singer

Rapper A $ AP Rocky

Rihanna in November 2019

