Reese Witherspoon: Your son looks like dad Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon loves to share private snaps from her family life. Her son Deacon, who is now 17, often poses next to his mother. The latest photo shows: It’s not just the resemblance to the actress that is amazing.

When the approximately 25 million Instagram followers of Reese Witherspoon, 45, scour her account, one thing catches the eye again and again: the actress’s two children look incredibly similar to their mother. Daughter Avi, 21, could easily pass for a doppelganger. Son Deacon, 17, cannot deny the similarities either, but the more photos Witherspoon shares, the clearer it becomes: Deacon is his father Ryan Phillippe, 46, like the face.

Reese Witherspoon posts mother and son photo



The latest photo of the mother-son duo shows the two of them visiting a restaurant. The “Eiskalte Engel” star jokingly wrote: “To make sure that we get some good photos if we ever need an album cover for the mother-son band I’m trying to convince Deacon of.”

It is not quite as unlikely as it might look at first glance. Deacon Phillippe is already successful in the music business. In 2019 he produced the single “Long Run” with singer Nina Nesbitt. But instead of looking at the text, everyone is looking at the teenager anyway. “He looks like Ryan,” write some users in English on the social media post. Others see the amazing resemblance to Reese Witherspoon himself. Either way: Deacon Phillippe obviously inherited the best genes from his parents.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe met in the late 1990s on the set of the film “Ice Cold Angels”. In 1999 the couple married. In 2006 Reese filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”.

