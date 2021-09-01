Rare pictures: Adam Sandler enjoys family time on the beach!

Adam Sandler (53) has been a celebrated Hollywood star for years. In addition to acting, the comedian is also a loving family man – with his wife Jackie he has two daughters together. The cinema star does not reveal much about his private life, but now completely new pictures have appeared that show him in a fairly private way: Adam spent a relaxing day at the beach with his entire family a few days ago!

Last Sunday, paparazzi caught the 53-year-old with friends and family on the beach in Malibu. The actor made himself comfortable on a folding garden chair and enjoyed a few snacks by the sea. Together with his wife and children Sadie and Sunny The “kid’s head” actor obviously really let his soul dangle.

It was only at the beginning of the year that Adam surprised his fans with a rare love offensive in public. At one event, the father of two had barely left his hands off his wife and kissed his Jackie rather bluntly. Would you like to know more about Adam’s personal life? Vote in the poll!

Adam Sandler with his family

Adam Sandler with his wife Jackie on Malibu Beach, June 2020

Jackie and Adam Sandler in February 2020

