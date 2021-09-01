Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsRare pictures: Adam Sandler enjoys family time on the beach!
News

Rare pictures: Adam Sandler enjoys family time on the beach!

By Vimal Kumar
0
63




Adam Sandler (53) has been a celebrated Hollywood star for years. In addition to acting, the comedian is also a loving family man – with his wife Jackie he has two daughters together. The cinema star does not reveal much about his private life, but now completely new pictures have appeared that show him in a fairly private way: Adam spent a relaxing day at the beach with his entire family a few days ago!

Last Sunday, paparazzi caught the 53-year-old with friends and family on the beach in Malibu. The actor made himself comfortable on a folding garden chair and enjoyed a few snacks by the sea. Together with his wife and children Sadie and Sunny The “kid’s head” actor obviously really let his soul dangle.

It was only at the beginning of the year that Adam surprised his fans with a rare love offensive in public. At one event, the father of two had barely left his hands off his wife and kissed his Jackie rather bluntly. Would you like to know more about Adam’s personal life? Vote in the poll!

Adam Sandler with his family
Adam Sandler with his wife Jackie on Malibu Beach, June 2020
Jackie and Adam Sandler in February 2020


Previous articleSoon you will be able to tip with Bitcoin on Twitter
Next articleBillie Eilish on problems with her breasts: “Just calm down!”
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv