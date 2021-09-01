Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Quentin Tarantino does not support his mother

By Sonia Gupta
    When his mother mocked Quentin Tarantino’s “writing career”, he decided as a child: You will never get anything from me.

    Philosopher Barbara Bleisch says: “Usually, this type of behavior is preceded by multiple deep injuries, for example that children develop in a direction that parents do not consider to be good.”

The Hollywood rebel and director Quentin Tarantino (58) is worth 120 million. A person will never see any of this wealth: his own mother. The director recently announced publicly that there was nothing for his mommy, nada, zero: “No black horse, no house, no vacation, no Elvis Cadillac, absolutely nothing.”

The reason: As a child, instead of paying attention at school, Tarantino preferred to write stories and develop scenes during class. Instead of seeing talent in it, his mother and teacher were appalled. After a particularly tough argument, she yelled at him: “Oh, what about your little writing career? It’s damned over! ” That was the moment when he thought: “If I ever become successful, you won’t get anything.”


