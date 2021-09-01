Quentin Tarantino does not support his mother

1/7 When his mother mocked Quentin Tarantino’s “writing career”, he decided as a child: You will never get anything from me.

The Hollywood rebel and director Quentin Tarantino (58) is worth 120 million. A person will never see any of this wealth: his own mother. The director recently announced publicly that there was nothing for his mommy, nada, zero: “No black horse, no house, no vacation, no Elvis Cadillac, absolutely nothing.”

The reason: As a child, instead of paying attention at school, Tarantino preferred to write stories and develop scenes during class. Instead of seeing talent in it, his mother and teacher were appalled. After a particularly tough argument, she yelled at him: “Oh, what about your little writing career? It’s damned over! ” That was the moment when he thought: “If I ever become successful, you won’t get anything.”

Tarantino has gotten rich with his career – and has kept his word to himself, as he recently said on a podcast: «Words that you use with your children have consequences. A sarcastic tone of voice in relation to things that are important to children also has consequences. ” He only helped her once with the taxes.

Children owe nothing to parents

Tarantino is prominent – but only one of millions of children who no longer want to know anything about their parents. The fact that children turn away from parents who do not appreciate their deepest interests or opinions is often understandable, says philosopher Barbara Bleisch (48), who wrote a book entitled “Why we owe nothing to our parents”: “Most of the time, such a thing goes Behave in advance of multiple deep injuries, for example that children will develop in a direction that parents do not consider to be good. “

We all, says Bleisch, but basically have the right to live a life of our own. If parents do not accept that their children can and must go their own way, it becomes difficult. “Children owe nothing to their parents just because they are their children,” concludes Bleisch. Because duties would arise from a loving relationship, not a family relationship.

Other stars buy houses for their mothers

Surprisingly, Tarantino’s mother doesn’t take the attack too seriously. She reported to the US media: “I love my son, I am proud of him, had a lot of fun dancing at his wedding, and I look forward to every message about my newborn grandson.” But secretly she would still prefer to be one of those mothers whose sons materially express their gratitude for the educational achievements.