Wednesday, September 1, 2021
News

Posters with Eva Green & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

By Arjun Sethi
Concorde Film has published beautiful character posters for the western adventure “The salvation. The posters show Eva Green & Jeffrey Dean Morgan. You can also watch the international trailer for the film here with us …

The Salvation: Violence creates counter-violence

Jon (Mads Mikkelsen) built a new life for himself in the United States in 1870 and now finally wants to bring his family to join him. However, his wife and son were killed immediately upon arrival. Full of anger and desperation, Jon kills the perpetrator, putting himself in danger – because the murderer of his family was a member of a dangerous gang of gangsters who are now also out for revenge …

It will open in theaters on October 9, 2014

The Salvation will open in our cinemas on October 9th, 2014. You see Mads Mikkelsen, Eva Green, Eric Cantona, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Mikael Persbrandt in the leading roles. Ex-soccer player Eric Cantona can be seen in a supporting role … Director: Kristian Levring




The character posters for the western

Here are the promised character posters by Eva Green (JAMES BOND 007 – CASINO ROYALE) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (TV series Grey’s Anatomy). Looks great. We see the actors in classic western style.

The international trailer for “The Salvation”

Below you can see the international trailer for “The Salvation”. Concorde Film will release the German trailer within two weeks.

RB / Source: Concorde Film, July 25, 2014


