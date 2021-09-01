Wednesday, September 1, 2021
“Pale & Ugly”: Amanda Seyfried was bullied as a child

By Arjun Sethi
Children can be really cruel! Actress Amanda Seyfried (32) has now revealed that she was teased in her youth. Her classmates would have made fun of her appearance. The girl later grew into a sought-after model and a busy Hollywood actress. In 2013, People magazine voted her one of the world’s most beautiful women. Her difficult past was not so innocent of it, revealed Amanda.

In an interview with the online magazine Contactmusic reported the “Mamma Mia” actress: “I only modeled because it was glamorous and people left me. Because at school I was laughed at, and called pale and ugly.” Despite the impetus for success, however, the negative experience prevails. She still suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and panic attacks, confessed: “I feel like I’m getting gloomier with age.”

The birth of her little daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski (42) could prevent the dark clouds inside from spreading. Before the offspring was born, underwent Amanda a therapy: “So that I know when the OCD gets worse again. […] The disease hasn’t gone away, but my condition has improved. “ did you know that Amanda suffers from such bad mental health problems?

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried at an event in New York City
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried, April 2019 in New York City


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
