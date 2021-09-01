Ouch! What did Joe Manganiello do to his hair?

What’s going on on Joe Manganiello’s (43) head? Just a few months ago, the actor surprised his fans with a visual change. You actually know it Magic Mike-Star with a long, mottled gray beard. Sofia Vergara’s husband (48) shaved it off and looked completely different. Now he dared another transformation that has it all: Joe wears his hair pretty short and blonde!
on Instagram Sarah Hyland (29) posted a snapshot of a small modern family reunion, on which the hottie can also be seen – but he is hardly recognizable! A mask hides half his face, but his hairstyle in particular catches the eye immediately: Joe wears a mohawk, with raspy short sides and his hair is not black, as usual, but light blond.
The community almost overlooked the 43-year-old on the recording: “I have Joe not noticed at all “, wrote one user. Another asked himself: “Who is that on the left?” How do you like Joes Makeover? Vote in the poll below!
I think the hairstyle doesn't suit him.
