Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsOuch! What did Joe Manganiello do to his hair?
News

Ouch! What did Joe Manganiello do to his hair?

By Vimal Kumar
0
45




What’s going on on Joe Manganiello’s (43) head? Just a few months ago, the actor surprised his fans with a visual change. You actually know it Magic Mike-Star with a long, mottled gray beard. Sofia Vergara’s husband (48) shaved it off and looked completely different. Now he dared another transformation that has it all: Joe wears his hair pretty short and blonde!

on Instagram Sarah Hyland (29) posted a snapshot of a small modern family reunion, on which the hottie can also be seen – but he is hardly recognizable! A mask hides half his face, but his hairstyle in particular catches the eye immediately: Joe wears a mohawk, with raspy short sides and his hair is not black, as usual, but light blond.

The community almost overlooked the 43-year-old on the recording: “I have Joe not noticed at all “, wrote one user. Another asked himself: “Who is that on the left?” How do you like Joes Makeover? Vote in the poll below!

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler, Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen
Joe Manganiello in October 2019
The actor Joe Manganiello


Previous articleEthereum Up 11% – Investors Back In It By Investing.com
Next articleEmma Watson Unveils Rowling’s Trans Comment!
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv