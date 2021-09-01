Not pregnant: Natalie Portman mad about speculation!

Natalie Portman (39) can’t believe it! Some celebrities are now and again accused of pregnancy – such as Kourtney Kardashian (41). After the reality star posted a bikini photo on the net, some fans speculated that she could possibly expect offspring again. Now pregnancy rumors came up about the “Black Swan” actress Natalie. The latter then made it clear that this was not the case – at the same time, she made a clear announcement!

Via Instagram she announced: “Hey, so I’m definitely not pregnant. Apparently in 2021 it’s still okay to speculate and comment on a woman’s body whenever you want?” In her opinion, it is simply not okay to make such a claim. That’s why she also appealed to the instigator of the rumors to do better next time – and not!

The former Bachelor candidate Mona Stöckli (38) was also opposite her followers on social media [Artikel nicht gefunden]when they always asked her about a possible pregnancy. “There are women who may have been wanting babies for months or years and it doesn’t work out. Do you know what you can tear open?”, enlightened her on social media.

Natalie Portman at the 2020 Oscars

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied in October 2019 in Los Angeles

Instagram / ramonastoeckli Mona Stöckli, influencer

