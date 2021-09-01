Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Nicolas Cage and John Travolta should return to their old roles – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

By Vimal Kumar
“Godzilla vs. Kong” director Adam Wingard is currently working on a sequel to John Woo’s action classic “Face / Off” with Nicolas Cage and John Travolta in their cult roles as Castor Troy and Sean Archer, who switch bodies and faces. In a new interview, Wingard said that he wanted to try to win the two actors for the sequel. Both of them have apparently expressed interest, but still want to wait for the final script.

Wingard would like to “maintain continuity”, as he says. The sequel should not only take place in the same “universe” as the original from 1997, it should also be about the two central characters: “To me, Face / Off isn’t about a procedure or anything like that. It’s not about the world that the characters exist in. It’s about Sean Archer and it’s about Castor Troy. That’s what this movie is about. It’s the continuation of that story. It’s hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga. “





Vimal Kumar
