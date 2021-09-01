New trailers for the new James Bond film

Agent 007

London (AP) – Two new trailers for the upcoming James Bond film “No Time To Die” have caused anticipation among fans on the Internet.

After several postponements, the eagerly anticipated agent thriller starring Daniel Craig is set to hit German cinemas on September 30th. It is a direct continuation of the previous film “Specter” (2015).

The two different, around two and a half minute clips were published on the official 007 YouTube channel. The US trailer begins with excerpts from Craig’s first Bond show “Casino Royale” from 2006 and the three subsequent films. Finally, some scenes from “No Time to Die” can also be seen.









The international version, which only consists of scenes from the new action thriller, features weapons master Q (Ben Whishaw), who complains to Bond: “Can I at least have a nice evening before the world explodes?”

“No Time to Die” is the fifth 007 adventure with Craig in the lead role. For the 53-year-old, it should definitely be the last assignment as a British secret agent. The 25th James Bond film was originally due to be released in October 2019. Due to the change of director from Danny Boyle to Cary Joji Fukunaga and the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the start date has been postponed several times.

