New on Amazon Prime Video today: Ryan Gosling takes us to the moon

The film "Departure to the Moon" with Ryan Gosling in the lead role starts today on Amazon Prime Video. In it we learn the history of the spectacular trip to the moon.

“Departure to the Moon” starts on Amazon Prime Video. (Source: tmdb.org)

Amazon Prime Video is offering some movie highlights in July. The biography “Aufbruch zum Mond” will also be part of the Prime program. The film takes us back to the 1960s and shows the development of a monumental historical event: the moon landing by US astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.









Start on 15th July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

on Amazon Prime Video Period film by director Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”, “Whiplash”)

Tells the story of astronaut Neil Armstrong

With Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Lukas Haas and Corey Stoll

The story begins in 1961 with Neil Armstrong’s (Ryan Gosling) flight with an X-15, during which he breaks the boundary between the atmosphere and space. Despite the turbulence, Armstrong manages to land safely in the Mojave Desert. But these are not his only problems. After the death of his little daughter, he applies to be a NASA pilot. His family has to move to Houston.

The race into space takes its course. The Soviets and the US want to outdo each other during the Cold War and land on the moon first. Armstrong witnesses numerous failures and deaths before it comes to the moment of his life. His family life also suffers from his job.

In addition to Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle’s film also starred Claire Foy (“The Crown”), who played Armstrong’s wife, Janet. Also taking part are Lukas Haas as Mike Collins, Corey Stoll as Buzz Aldrin and Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black”) as Jim Lovell.

If you are not in the mood for historical films, you should take a look at the new releases on Amazon Prime Video linked above. There you can find out which films and series the streaming service is releasing this month. We’ll also give you an overview of which titles will soon be deleted from the Amazon Prime Video program.

