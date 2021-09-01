Megan Fox’s friend carries her blood around with him

A love affair of the unusual kind: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) always carries the blood of his loved one Megan Fox (34) very close to him.

Los Angeles (USA) – A love affair of the unusual kind: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) carries the blood of his loved one Megan Fox (34) always very close to you.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly wears Megan Fox’s blood on a chain. © instagram.com/machinegunkelly/



The couple, who have only officially been together for a few months, are already very serious about their love.

On his Instagram page, he makes this more than clear with a post on Valentine’s Day: He reveals that he has Megan’s blood very close to him.

“I have your blood around my neck,” writes the musician and shares a photo of a chain pendant as proof.

TV & shows

Petra finally finds a new job, but: “I don’t make my way every day!”

In the middle of the transparent stone you can actually see a red drop.









In addition to the bizarre piece of jewelry, the 30-year-old shares some unpublished couple pictures, which, on the other hand, seem quite harmless.

The couple’s followers love it and flood the comment column on the rapper’s Instagram page with heart emojis and the adjectives “sweet” and “perfect”.