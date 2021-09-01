Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Megan Fox's friend carries her blood around with him

By Arjun Sethi
A love affair of the unusual kind: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) always carries the blood of his loved one Megan Fox (34) very close to him.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly wears Megan Fox's blood on a chain.

The couple, who have only officially been together for a few months, are already very serious about their love.

On his Instagram page, he makes this more than clear with a post on Valentine’s Day: He reveals that he has Megan’s blood very close to him.

“I have your blood around my neck,” writes the musician and shares a photo of a chain pendant as proof.

In the middle of the transparent stone you can actually see a red drop.




In addition to the bizarre piece of jewelry, the 30-year-old shares some unpublished couple pictures, which, on the other hand, seem quite harmless.

The couple’s followers love it and flood the comment column on the rapper’s Instagram page with heart emojis and the adjectives “sweet” and “perfect”.

Machine Gun Kelly (30) and Megan Fox (34) have been a couple since May last year.

The actress, too, is on time for Love’s Day and gives her Machine Gun Kelly a romantic poem: “This is where my heart goes, manifests itself outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a very unusually good-looking boy, magical and haunted, kinetic and tormented, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal, creative genius, the journey will probably be dangerous, but there is no destination without him, happy valentine’s day rehab barbie ❤️ “

There are also over 1.2 million likes for Megan. However, one looks in vain for comments. The brunette beauty has switched off the function on her account for a long time.

The “Transformers” actress has already found special words for her loved one in the past and described the relationship as one of “mythical proportions” that can only be found “once in a lifetime”.

Apparently two people looked for each other and found each other …



