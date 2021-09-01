Matthew Perry and Ben Affleck are also looking here

Berlin – There are many dating apps – Tinder, Parship, Lovoo, OkCupid. The list could be extended a lot. Recently, however, the name of an app that differs from other applications of this type has been appearing more and more frequently. We are talking about Raya, optionally referred to as a dating app for the rich and famous, a celebrity app or a celebrity app. And in fact it is quite illustrious people who cavort on Raya – and by no means strangers.









Most recently, Charlotte Würdig had stated that she was looking for a partner on Raya. After separating from the Berlin rapper Sido a year ago, she is “not looking in the classic sense for a new man to marry or as a father for my children,” said the 42-year-old. You take it easy and look for someone to have a good time. Worthy has made her private life, the topics of separation, dating and sex, also the topic of a podcast – it is called “With Worthy” and in it the presenter says that she is most likely to be “casual dating” at the moment, which means that it is is about informal and relaxed meetings. A friend sent her access to Raya at some point, Worthy told the colorful. The attraction – it was lockdown – did not initially consist in the meetings, but rather in the “great feeling” that others found their photos “hot” and wanted to get to know them.