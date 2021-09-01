Marvel hammer: will Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man this year?

DISNEY April 12, 2021 at 7:42 pm Does a toy reveal a casting hammer again? Robert Downey Jr. is said to be returning to the MCU – in a very special form. Netzwelt knows more about it.

Iron Man (Source: tmdb.org)

According to YouTuber Grace Randolph, Robert Downey Jr. is about to make a comeback as Tony Stark.

However, Iron Man should “only” return as a blue artificial intelligence.

Marvel fans would surely see Iron Man make a comeback.

2019’s Avengers: Endgame marked Robert Downey Jr.’s last appearance as Tony Stark in a Marvel movie. But his ultra-popular character still casts a huge shadow on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is not surprising either, as Downey Jr. Iron Man embodied a total of 10 MCU films in just 11 years and even started the entire franchise with Tony Stark’s 1st solo adventure from 2008.

There are still persistent rumors that Tony Stark / Iron Man will appear again in some form in an MCU blockbuster or one of the numerous series on Disney +. And even from Robert Downey Jr. there are contradicting statements about a possible return. Although the star stated that he had “done everything he could” with his character, Downey Jr. did not categorically rule out a comeback in an interview on “The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle”.

YouTuber and industry insider Grace Randolph has now shared a picture of a Marvel toy from Tony Stark as (blue) artificial intelligence and writes that she expects Robert Downey Jr. to appear again in the MCU:









Of course, this does not represent an official confirmation, and yet a Tony Stark return seems not unlikely, especially as AI: The Marvel Studios could then create Iron Man using CGI. Robert Downey Jr. would only have to speak to the artificial Tony Stark, which is traditionally a popular form of employment for an actor, since it is lucrative but not very labor-intensive.

In which film or which of the numerous Marvel series could come back to Disney + Iron Man, insider Grace Randolph unfortunately does not reveal. On the Marvel series front, “Armor Wars” around Don Cheadle’s War Machine and “Ironheart” around the young inventor Riri Williams would come into question. Both upcoming Disney + series have thematic links to Tony Stark, with child prodigy Riri Williams developing her own Iron Man suit in “Ironheart”.

