Marital crisis with Danny Moder due to stunt video of the children

Julia Roberts and her husband argue over the children

Soon “Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts (53) and husband Danny Moder (52) will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. But shortly before that, the two of them seem to be in a serious crisis. Now Zoff is supposed to worry about raising children for another marriage crisis. Because the cameraman is said to infect the twins Phinnaeus and Hazel (both 16) and son Henry (13) with his risk-taking behavior. Above all, a daring video from Henry is said to have freaked Julia out.

Danny Moder shares daring video

This video is supposed to be the reason for her crisis: Son Henry drives on a winding route in the middle of the street and without a helmet to school. “Morning commute”, writes his dad Danny Moder only succinctly. The cameraman is obviously proud of his son, because he himself is well known in his circle of friends as very willing to take risks. That this rubs off on the children is said to have worried Julia Roberts for a long time, as an insider reports to “OK! Magazin”: “Danny has always been a huge adrenaline junkie and Julia is very worried about her kids because Danny encourages her to do so To take unnecessary risks. “







Julia Roberts is said to have doubts about the marriage