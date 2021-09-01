Mainstream breakthrough? Twitter is working on Bitcoin tip function

Twitter is reportedly working to facilitate Bitcoin (BTC) tips for content creators.

According to MacRumors, the latest iOS beta version of Twitter includes a few lines of code that suggest that Bitcoin could also be accepted in the so-called “Tip Jar”. Tip Jar a function on Twitter that allows users to tip. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey previously indicated that the app would work on Bitcoin tips.

Twitter introduced the Tip Jar in May. This should allow users to reward content creators on the popular social media platform with tips.

If the reports about the Bitcoin tips are correct, BTC will be offered as a payment method on Tipp Jar in addition to Cash App, PayPal and Venmo.

As part of the introduction, Twitter could provide a brief explanation about Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. According to the MacRumors article, Twitter wants to use the Lightning Network gateway Strike for Bitcoin tips to “generate Bitcoin Lightning bills”.

The statement could also explain concepts such as custodial and non-custodial wallets for storing Bitcoin.









The Bitcoin tip feature on Twitter isn’t the only step the social media giant and Dorsey have made towards Bitcoin adoption. At the beginning of August, the head of Twitter and Square announced that he wanted to build a decentralized Bitcoin exchange.

Dorsey has previously said that Bitcoin is important for the future of Twitter. He also stated the company wanted to add bitcoin to trading and subscriptions.

In June it was already announced that the Lightning Network should be integrated into the social media platform. The function for Bitcoin tips on Twitter via this very network would confirm these plans. With this step, tips with crypto tokens could also find acceptance in the masses. With this, cryptocurrencies would actually implement one of their biggest use cases.

In July, Dorsey also announced that it was working on an “assisted” storage hardware wallet for Bitcoin.