Like Ben Affleck & J.Lo? Angelina Jolie is said to be dating her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

“Bennifer” was yesterday, is Angelina Jolie’s love comeback coming?

At the moment everyone is talking about the reunion of the glamorous couple Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48), lovingly dubbed “Bennifer” by the press. But is a similar love comeback now emerging for Angelina Jolie (46)? The actress was recently caught entering the apartment building of her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, 48.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller: New start after many years?

It wasn’t until March 2021 that an insider revealed that Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was unhappy with being single. In recent years, the separation from Brat Pitt (57) and the custody dispute over many years of their children caused (negative) headlines and frustration. But has the mother of seven now finally found a new (old) love?

The US magazine “Page Six” photographed the actress as she entered the apartment building in New York where her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller lives – with a good bottle of red wine in her luggage. Is a love comeback looming here?

The (love) story of Angelina Jolie with the British actor Jonny Lee Miller goes back a long way: met while filming the film “Hackers” in 1995, followed in March 1996 by the wedding. But the marriage of Angelina, who was only 20 at the time, was short-lived: 1.5 years later, the divorce followed. The young couple had not managed to reconcile their challenging jobs and the distance between two continents.

Nevertheless, the two always remained friends. In 2004, Angelina even confessed in an interview to “B magazine” that the divorce from Jonny “was probably the stupidest thing I have ever done”. It would be all the nicer now if the actor couple were given a second chance.

