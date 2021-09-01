Leonardo DiCaprio plans to remake “Der Rausch” – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

“Der Rausch” by Thomas Vinterberg won the trophy for the best international film at this year’s Oscars, but we haven’t even seen the work in cinemas yet. And Hollywood is already working on a remake: Nobody less than Leonardo DiCaprio is campaigning for the film to be re-shot with English-speaking actors.

The Hollywood star has already secured the rights with his production company “Appian Way”, as “Deadline” reports. The makers of the film project are currently looking for a suitable screenwriter. It is possible that DiCaprio himself will play the leading role in “Der Rausch”, which was originally taken over by Mads Mikkelsen.









In the tragicomedy, Mikkelsen embodied a middle-aged man who is in an existential crisis and starts an experiment with friends: Every day a certain level of alcoholism is supposed to increase performance. It doesn’t need to be mentioned that the whole thing goes really wrong (more details HERE). Director Vinterberg dedicated the trophy at the Oscars to his daughter Ida, who died in a traffic accident while filming.

Cover picture: photomontage