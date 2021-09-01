Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio plans to remake "Der Rausch" – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

By Sonia Gupta
“Der Rausch” by Thomas Vinterberg won the trophy for the best international film at this year’s Oscars, but we haven’t even seen the work in cinemas yet. And Hollywood is already working on a remake: Nobody less than Leonardo DiCaprio is campaigning for the film to be re-shot with English-speaking actors.

The Hollywood star has already secured the rights with his production company “Appian Way”, as “Deadline” reports. The makers of the film project are currently looking for a suitable screenwriter. It is possible that DiCaprio himself will play the leading role in “Der Rausch”, which was originally taken over by Mads Mikkelsen.





Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
