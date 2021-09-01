First look: Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

05/10/2021 9:45 p.m.

Master director Martin Scorsese once again engaged his favorite actors Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio, with whom he had already worked nine and five times respectively.

The film was originally supposed to be produced by Paramount, but the project ended up at Apple + after a fundamental reorientation of the script. However, the outrageously expensive film (estimated cost 150 million) will still be in the cinemas before Apple streaming. The start is expected in 2022.

This is what “Killers of the Flower Moon” is about

The film “Killers of the Flower Moon”, produced by Apple Studios and directed by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese, is based on the critically acclaimed bestseller by David Grann. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in Oklahoma in the 1920s and depicts the series of murders of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation, a series of brutal crimes known as the “Reign of Terror”.

Gray Horse, Oklahoma 1919. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart and Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with Ernest. After Mollie takes him out to dinner, the two of them bond.









This is Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone (34) comes from Montana and is a descendant of Blackfeet and Nez Percé. The Blackfeet are a nationally recognized tribe of Siksikaitsitapi with an Indian reservation in Montana. The Nez Percé are a Native American people of the Columbia River Plateau in the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

She made her film debut in Alex and Andrew Smith’s “Winter in the Blood”, most recently she appeared in the Showtime series “Billions” and in Kelly Reichardt’s films “Certain Women” and “First Cow”.

Gladstone advocates a cliché-free role offer for those actors who are descendants of Native Americans.

Martin Scorsese directs and is also a producer

Next to

and Gladstone are Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson and many others in “Killers of the Flower Moon” see.

Scorsese is directing and producing “Killers of the Flower Moon”. He also wrote the script for Apple Studios with Eric Roth. Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Appian Way Productions also serve as producers alongside Scorsese.