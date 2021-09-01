Kendall Jenner is crazy about her boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner (25) is totally in love! The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has been dating NBA player Devin Booker (24) for a year. A few days ago, the attractive couple celebrated their one-year relationship anniversary with sweet snapshots. Usually the sports star and the runway beauties keep a low profile when it comes to their young love. All the better if an insider unpacks: Kendall is said to be totally besotted with hers Devin be.

Opposite to HollywoodLife A source who is said to be close to the reality TV star commented on the liaison: “She is very happy and definitely very proud. He’s such a great talent and with her by his side he gets even better. So it obviously feels good for everyone. “The pair seem to complement each other nicely because, as The Source goes on, stand for Kendall her friends first, which is why she prefers a friend who has a busy schedule of his own and gives her freedom.

Another insider also wants to know more about why the couple are staying so out of the spotlight: “Kendall and Devin just made sure not to make a spectacle out of their relationship. “ Because the basketball star doesn’t need drama at all during the play-offs – there should simply be “good vibrations” between the two.

Devin Booker, American basketball player

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in New York

Instagram / kendalljenner Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

223 Definitely! A relationship shouldn’t be carried outside. 11 Well, I would like to find out more about them more often.



