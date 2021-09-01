Katy Perry publishes private snapshots

Katy Perry congratulated her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, on her birthday with ten private snapshots and published them via Instagram. The British actor turns 44.

Birthday Private Snapshots! Katy Perry congratulated Orlando Bloom on his 44th birthday on Instagram and posted a number of photos. To the delight of the fans, the 36-year-old does this not only with loving lines and often shared pictures, but also with private recordings that provide an insight into the couple’s life.

The ten photos show Orlando Bloom as an animal lover who is happy about a handful of fluffy chicks or who is beaming into the camera with a puppy in his arms. But Perry also shows many photos of couples, for example from a horse ride, on vacation in Egypt, brushing teeth and cuddling.









The culmination and highlight of the photo show is a picture in which both of them embrace their baby bumps full of anticipation. Among other things, the US singer writes: “I’m so happy that my moon has found its sun, I love you.”

Perry and Bloom made the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove public on the Instagram page of the children’s aid organization Unicef ​​in August 2020. It’s the first child for Perry. Bloom already has ten-year-old son Flynn from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he was married from 2010 to 2013. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and the “I Kissed a Girl” interpreter have been engaged since February 2019. Because of the corona pandemic, they had decided to postpone their wedding.