Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Katie Holmes: Tom Cruise’s ex-wife is single again

By Sonia Gupta
Katie Holmes has split up with Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes (42) is single again. This has been confirmed by her spokeswoman “Us Weekly”. Accordingly, the actress and the restaurant owner Emilio Vitolo Jr. (33) had “separated amicably” after about eight months of relationship. “They found they were better off as friends. They broke up on good terms and are actually still friends.”

Holmes’ spokeswoman also reveals that the couple split up two weeks ago. “Katie and Emilio enjoyed their time together – but it just didn’t work out. She is focused on being a mom and on her upcoming projects.”

Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise (15) comes from the relationship with US star Tom Cruise (58). The two were married from 2006 to 2012. Then Holmes is said to have had a relationship with fellow actor Jamie Foxx (53), which ended in 2019. At the beginning of September 2020, Holmes was spotted turtling for the first time with Emilio Vitolo Jr. in a restaurant.

