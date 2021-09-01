Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Kate Winslet is proud of her colleagues

By Vimal Kumar
Kate Winslet thinks it’s great that her colleagues fight back against harassment.
The ‘Titanic’ actress publicly thanked the actors who campaigned against sexual harassment and sexism in the film industry during the ‘#MeToo’ and ‘Time’s Up’ movements. According to his own statement, Winslet is hopeful and assumes that the entertainment business will make lasting changes. In an interview with People, she explains: “The men always deserved the most, or they were simply treated with more respect on set. And I think that’s definitely changing. We have to thank the wonderful actors who shared their terrifying experiences. We all stand behind them. We will no longer allow these things. This is a time of change, we have to get rid of these terrible things, we have to stand together and look forward. “

For Kate it is also particularly important that more women take on jobs behind the camera. She herself acted not only as an actress but also as an executive producer on her last production, Mare of Easttown.

Photo: Bang Showbiz




