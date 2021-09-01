Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunited for the romcom “Ticket to Paradise”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven (2001) © Warner Bros. Pictures

Source: Deadline

Oscar winner George Clooney and Julia Roberts have long been part of Hollywood’s top elite and are also very good friends in private. They only got to know each other on the set of their first film together Ocean’s Eleven. Since then, the two have not only appeared in front of the camera for both sequels, but also for Clooney’s directorial debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Jodie Foster’s thriller Money monster five years ago.

Now the dream duo has a new joint project in the pipeline and is the first time since Ocean’s-Trilogy embody a couple again. In romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise they play a divorced couple who get together to join their daughter Lily in Bali, where she spontaneously decided to marry a local. The two are determined to stop Lily from making the same mistake she made 25 years ago.









Another role in the film as Lily’s best friend Wren Butler Billie Lourd (Picture below from Booksmart), the daughter of the deceased Starwars– Actress Carrie Fisher. Like Lily, Wren graduated from the University of Chicago and accompanies Lily to Bali, where she falls in love with a local doctor. The role of Clooney and Roberts’ daughter has not yet been cast.

Ol Parker, the director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and screenwriter of the two charming Best Exotic Marigold Hotel-Films, will direct and co-write the script with newcomer Daniel Pipski. Filming should begin this year. Is produced Ticket to Paradise by the British film company Working Title for Universal. Working Title has already produced some modern romcom classics, including Indeed … love, the Bridget-JonesRow and Notting Hill with Julia Roberts.

The announcement of the project also generated a lot of interest from numerous streaming providers who like to rely on Starpower. Surely every streamer would like to have a film with Roberts and Clooney on offer. Universal stood firm, however, and is planning a regular theatrical release for the film, likely sometime next year.